Kareena Kapoor Khan plants a kiss on Jeh's head before heading out; see photos

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her son Jeh on Wednesday morning in Bandra.

In the photos, Kareena can be seen carrying her little one in her arms. She also gave him a kiss before heading out.

The actress wore a white and brown printed dress as she stepped out in the city.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, had kept the baby’s face away from the spotlight. However, of late, several photos of Jeh have surfaced on social media platforms.

Needless to mention, his recent photos will make you adore the cute munchkin.

Check out the pictures here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Earlier this month, the star couple celebrated Jeh's half-birthday in Maldives. Kareena shared a picture wherein baby Jeh can be seen clinging on to her.

She also posted a heartfelt post for her son. "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," she had captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son, Jeh, on February 21 this year. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies.

The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:26 AM IST