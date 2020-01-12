Kareena Kapoor Khan or Anushka Sharma, who nailed the all-black airport look?

The Pataudi clan - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as they landed in the city. Saif and Kareena are both basking in the success of their last releases. While Kareena Kapor Khan's multi-starrer comdey, 'Good Newwz' was a hit, Saif's 'Tanhaji' has been exceeding expectations with it's box office numbers.
Bollywood's royal family lived up to their image and looked as stylish as ever in their airport ensembles. Saif looked dapper in a formal shirt and trousers and layered it up with a blue jacket. Lil Tim Tim wore a blue printer t-shirt with a pair of jeans and Adidas sneakers.
However, it's Kareena's all-black outfit that stole the show. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her satin outfit with a pair of suede boots and a bag.
Right after Kareena made a statement, the 'Zero' actress Anushka Sharma was also papped at the airport in an all-black outfit. Anushka wore a black sweatshirt with a pair of black joggers and completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag.
