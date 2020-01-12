Kareena Kapoor Khan or Anushka Sharma, who nailed the all-black airport look?

The Pataudi clan - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as they landed in the city. Saif and Kareena are both basking in the success of their last releases. While Kareena Kapor Khan's multi-starrer comdey, 'Good Newwz' was a hit, Saif's 'Tanhaji' has been exceeding expectations with it's box office numbers.

Bollywood's royal family lived up to their image and looked as stylish as ever in their airport ensembles. Saif looked dapper in a formal shirt and trousers and layered it up with a blue jacket. Lil Tim Tim wore a blue printer t-shirt with a pair of jeans and Adidas sneakers.