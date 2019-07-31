Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sensational in this Manish Malhotra saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally back in the city after completing the shoot for Angrezi Medium in London. She was travelling back and forth for the shoot of the film and her dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Though she travelled a lot, she always put her best foot forward in terms of fashion.

Her latest look is where Kareena is seen wearing a signature peach-colored Manish Malhotra saree and she looks like the epitome of beauty and grace. The blouse is metallic and as for the saree, it has sequins all over it. Ditching all other accessories, Kareena opted for an uncut diamond necklace by Anmol Jewellers and minimal makeup that went perfectly well with her look. Leaving her hair down in waves, Kareena’s look is styled by Chandani Zatakia and Mohit Rai.