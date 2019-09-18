Kareena Kapoor Khan looks mesmerizing in a black Silvia Tcherassi dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks for her dance reality show have surely been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Sticking to gowns and western outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan has raised the bar for fashion pretty high for her younger counterparts. From colors to monochrome, Bebo knows how to carry herself with extreme poise and grace. It does not come as a surprise to us when we see her looking like a Greek goddess.

For the pre-finale episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a black-colored Silvia Tcherassi sleeveless dress with a trail. The dress is a perfect example of class and chic, styled by Tanya Ghavri. She opted for oxidized silver necklaces from Amrapali Jewels and rounded off her look with a smokey-eyed makeup with nude lips. Leaving her shoulder-length hair in a sleek straight look, Kareena has managed to steal our hearts yet again.