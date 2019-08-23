Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like the queen of casuals in this monochrome wrap dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan made another breath-taking appearance as she stepped out to shoot another episode of the dance reality show she has been judging. Her looks for the show have been creating havoc in the fashion industry leaving some of the biggest divas behind as she takes her fashion game up a notch with every look. Her impeccable style and taste in fashion has left us floored yet again.

For the latest episode of Dance India Dance, she was seen in a stunning monochrome almond tie-dye front wrap tie-up pickup dress from the Crucero Resort 2019 collection by Nupur Kanoi. Leaving her shoulder-length hair in soft waves, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a red lipstick leaving us in awe of her beauty! Her took was styled by Tanya Ghavri and she has done a fabulous job yet again. Take a look at her pictures from yesterday.