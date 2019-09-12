Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethreal as she twirls in a Nazm-e-Itrh lehenga!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is raising the fashion bar every time she steps out for the shoot. With the current shoot going on for Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to make her fans drool over her looks. From gowns to pantsuits, to lehengas, Kareena has tried them all and as usual, she looks absolutely ethereal in them.

Dressed in a lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh, Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely giving us major traditional vibes and we absolutely love it! Dressed in a stunning gota woven lehenga and kalamkari dupatta, Kareena Kapoor Khan stuck to minimal accessories with just a studded necklace by The Gem Palace. With kohled eyes and nude lips, Kareena let her locks down in waves rounding off her look styled by Mohit Rai, Chandani Zatakia, and Miloni Shah.