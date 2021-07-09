Kareena Kapoor Khan launches her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena, who shares two sons with actor Saif Ali Khan, considers her book as her third child.

"In many ways, this book is like my third child... from conception to its birth today. Published by Juggernaut Books and the amazing Chiki Sarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like Rujuta Diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio," she added.

Along with it, Kareena posted a video, wherein she can be seen taking out a copy of her book from the microwave.

Speaking more about the book, Kareena has shared that she has written all her experiences and learnings related to pregnancy in the manual for moms-to-be.

"I can't believe that I actually agreed to write this book... but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I'm sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood," she said.

"Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you," she concluded.

Kareena gave birth to her second child in February this year. She has not revealed the name of her newborn son yet. (ANI)