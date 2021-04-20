Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor share sweet birthday wishes for mother Babita

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to her Instagram to share a sweet birthday note for her mother Babita.
Sharing throwback pictures of the veteran actress, Bebo wrote: "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother
Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for..."
Meanwhile, Karisma shared a video montage of throwback pictures and captioned it: "Happy birthday to our mama. we love you more than any words can describe
Keep rocking !"
Malaika Arora, Manisha Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba were among the other celebrities who extended birthday wishes.
Malaika commented, "Happy bday Babita aunty."
"Mahshallah.... HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Babita aunty. Stay safe," wrote Saba Pataudi.
Amrita Arora's comment read: "Happy happy birthday day darling Aunty."
Babita has worked in several cinematic marvels of her times including 'Farz,' 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' and 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal.' She married Randhir Kapoor in 1971 and welcomed two daughters - Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kareena, on the work front, recently showcased her culinary skills in a newly launched show called 'Star Vs Food' on Discovery+.
She will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.