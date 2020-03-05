Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Instagram; can Bebo break Jennifer Aniston's record?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her debute on Instagram and fans are losing their calm! 'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor is the only leading Bollywood actress who has always kept away from social media. However, seems like Bebo has decided to surprise her fans by finally joining the photo-sharing app.

Fans have recently pointed out an account on Instagram that seems to be Bebo's official handle. What has raised the eyebrows is that the account is followed by Kareena's BFFs filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. It currently has 57.6k followers and 0 following. An hour ago, a cryptic post was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's account and the caption read, "Coming soon..." In the video that was shared by the handle, a black cat can be seen walking as a panel reads, 'Loading."