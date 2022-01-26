Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan to reunite after 19 years for a big-budget film? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who earlier worked together in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' and 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge', have reportedly been offered an exciting project together.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Hrithik and Kareena have been approached for a film together by a renowned filmmaker and it will be produced by Junglee Pictures.

The title of the film is 'Ulaj' and the film is 'under a very initial process'.

Reportedly, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for script reading and will only then finalise everything.

It is also said that it is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan, a project with Hansal Mehta that she is also co-producing and Karan Johar’s 'Takht' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and 'Krrish 4'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:35 PM IST