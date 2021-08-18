Advertisement

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally reacted to reports of her demanding Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita in a film.

It was reported in June that the actress has been approached by director Alaukik Desai for the titular role in his upcoming magnum opus, 'Sita'.

It had created a huge controversy and a section of Twitter had also started trending 'Boycott Kareena Khan', expressing disappointment.

While she didn’t bother to clarify anything at that time, several celebs, including Taapsee Pannu and Priyamani, spoke in her favour.

The topic was brought up in a recent interview with NDTV, and she shook her head when it was asked.

"What next for Kareena Kapoor Khan? You have a film with Aamir Khan later this year, there was talk that you were getting Rs 12 crore, you were asking for Rs 12 crore, and other actresses came out in support of you, but I think that was fake news..." the anchor said.

Kareena's response was unintelligible, but she shook her head, and said, "Yeah, yeah..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar’s 'Takht' and her new venture in collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:59 PM IST