Kareena Kapoor Khan finally breaks silence over 'Jehangir' controversy, says 'no place for negativity'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently attacked by trolls after reports claimed that she has named her second son 'Jehangir', finally broke her silence and addressed the online trolling.

After reports started circulating that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jehangir, they were dragged into an unseemly Twitter troll attack. Those circulating the information that Kareena and Saif's second child is named Jehangir quoted from Kareena's just-released book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuel for Moms-to-be' (Juggernaut), where she's said to have captioned Jeh's pictures as 'Jehangir'.

Kareena, in an interview with India Today TV, spoke about the online trolling and said that she's a positive person who wants to spread happiness. The 'Good Newwz' actress said that there is 'no place for negativity' in their lives and asked trolls to take a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world closer.

When asked about how she deals with trolls, Bebo said that she should start meditating.

"We are talking about two innocent children here," she was quoted as saying in the report.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their younger son Jeh in February 2021.



Earlier, Kareena and her father Randhir Kapoor referred to the child as 'Jeh'. But then, reports started circulating that Kareena and Saif's second son was named Jehangir -- which is also the name of a Mughal emperor

However, in a recent Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar, when asked about the name of her son, Kareena announced it was 'Jeh Ali Khan'.

Earlier in 2016, Kareena and Saif had received severe backlash for naming their son Taimur.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:55 PM IST