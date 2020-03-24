Kareena Kapoor Khan even sleeps with a pout, here's proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic pout is often the highlight of her selfies and group pictures. But, did you know that the Begum of Bollywood even sleeps with a pout? Well, we've got proof!

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the whole nation under a lockdown, Kareena and her best friends have been bonding over video calls to maintain social distancing. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Kareen Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share an andorable picture of herself and her besties. In the picture, Bebo's BFFs - Karisma Kapoor, Amruta, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt - can be seen sleeping. She captioned the picture, "Friends that nap together, stay forever."

The picture went viral and had over 121,712 likes in just 40 minutes. However, what grabbed the attention of fans was Kareena's famous pout. Netizens were quick to point it out and took to the comments to react to the picture.

A user wrote, "Bebo napping w the pout!"

"Sleeping with pout on," wrote a fan.