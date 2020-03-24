Kareena Kapoor Khan even sleeps with a pout, here's proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic pout is often the highlight of her selfies and group pictures. But, did you know that the Begum of Bollywood even sleeps with a pout? Well, we've got proof!
Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the whole nation under a lockdown, Kareena and her best friends have been bonding over video calls to maintain social distancing. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Kareen Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share an andorable picture of herself and her besties. In the picture, Bebo's BFFs - Karisma Kapoor, Amruta, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt - can be seen sleeping. She captioned the picture, "Friends that nap together, stay forever."
The picture went viral and had over 121,712 likes in just 40 minutes. However, what grabbed the attention of fans was Kareena's famous pout. Netizens were quick to point it out and took to the comments to react to the picture.
A user wrote, "Bebo napping w the pout!"
"Sleeping with pout on," wrote a fan.
Kareena has been making waves with every post on the photo-sharing app. The actress, on Monday, had also a throwback picture of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple was seen posing with the beautiful view of Italy in the backdrop. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Amore Italy
My love and I are praying for you all"
Here's the picture:
Italy is by far the worst-hit country by the global pandemic. 6,078 have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the country with over 63,927 positive cases.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen with '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. She is playing the leading lady in the film that is a remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forest Grump'.
Bebo will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The multi-starrer is a period drama that also features Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pedneka, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.
