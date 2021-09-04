Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys the weekend with her parents and sister Karisma; see photos

Seems like Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most out of her weekend. On Saturday, Kareena cherished some family time with her parents and sister Karisma Kapoor at her father Randhir Kapoor's house in Bandra.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing for a perfect family picture with her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My World," with a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Check out her post here:

Earlier in the day, Kareena, who is one of the most active social media celebrities, shared an adorable picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

The selfie features Kareena donning a white T-shirt that says, "Heart Breaker" as she posed with her son making cute expressions in the picture. Alongside the snap, Bebo wrote, "What's on my t-shirt Tim? You," with red heart emoticons.

Kareena was also seen carrying her newborn son Jeh in her arms as they stepped out of their house in the afternoon to visit her father, Randhir Kapoor.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:59 PM IST