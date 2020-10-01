Kareena Kapoor Khan condemns abuse of women, says Balrampur horror 'not just another rape'

After the Hathras case, yet another incident of a Dalit woman being gangraped and killed in Balrampur district took place. According to reports, a 22-year-old Dalit college student was raped and brutalized in the Gaisari village of Balrampur on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The woman, a second-year B. Com student, had gone to a college in a nearby town to pay her fees on Tuesday. According to the family, she also worked in a private firm.

The girl did not return home till late in the evening and the family made several attempts to contact her on her phone.

Later in the night, the woman reportedly came home in a rickshaw in a semi-conscious state. She had a cannula injected in her forehand which indicated that she had undergone treatment.

Family members said that the woman looked dazed and in a serious condition. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way.

The family has also alleged that the woman was lethally injected before she was raped.

(With inputs from IANS)