Kareena Kapoor Khan charges Rs 3 Crore per episode for ‘Dance India Dance’

Kareena Kapoor Khan while currently busy shooting for Angerzi Medium also made her small screen debut recently with the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. She is currently flying back and forth for the shoot commitments between London and Mumbai for both the projects.

The actress reportedly is the highest paid celeb on TV and according to a report in a leading portal she is getting paid a whooping amount of Rs 3 crore for each episode. Head of the show premier Kareena had reacted to rumours claiming she is charging a huge amount for the show, she told PTI, “The pay package has to be a good amount because you put in a lot of hard work on TV. If a male judge is getting so much, a female judge can also. It is the first time ever that any mainstream actress has forayed into TV, a dance reality show, at this point in her career. I’ve got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in.”

In an interview earlier the actress also revealed one hurdle she had to pass to debut on TV she said, “TV has very long hours of timing, 12-14 hours and I don’t work more than 8 hours after Taimur’s birth. I’m a working mother and I have to be home with him. I like to be at home before he eats his dinner. That’s the time I don’t want to be with anyone other than him and my family. That was the only hurdle we had to cross with Dance India Dance because they had to shoot for 12 hours. We are balancing it out.”

Kareena will reunite with Akshay Kumar for Good News alongside, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, she has also signed on for Karan Johar’s historical drama, Takht.