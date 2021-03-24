Kareena Kapoor Khan beats mid week blues with stunning close up selfie

To beat the mid-week blues, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a selfie as she waited for the weekend. The 'Good Newwz' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a selfie as she flaunted her new haircut.

The 'Jab We Met' star exuded elegance in the photo, as she donned an off-white collared shirt and a minimal makeup look. Embracing her peachy glow, the star looked stunning as she pulled her luscious locks on one side of her face and made only half of her face visible. The actor made a slight pout as she clicked a selfie-and her eyes had a slight hint of kohl, while she smiles and poses for the lens.

Taking to the caption, the actor wrote: "On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend," and added two laughing with teary eyes, and a 100 number emoticon.