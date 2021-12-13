Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19; BMC says they violated COVID-19 protocol and attended several parties

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora on Monday tested positve for COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adding details said that both of them had violated Covid norms and had attended several parties in the city.

Further the BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test.

"Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test," the BMC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are close friends and often party together. Recently, the two friends were seen hanging out with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Mumbai

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Govinda were tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The films also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:45 PM IST