Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her look with a tote bag worth Rs 1.93 lakh; see photos

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

On Saturday, she visited her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, at his Bandra home. The 'Jab We Met' actress was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan, children Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and sister Karishma Kapoor.

Several photos and videos of the actress have gone viral on social media.

In the photos, Kareena is seen dressed in a white Gucci T-shirt paired with blue denims and white sneakers. She has tied her hair back, and had a face mask on.

She paired the outfit with an expensive Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag.

The black and grey bag is available on the Dior website, and it reportedly costs a whopping Rs 1,93,405 (USD 2,600).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' with Aamir Khan. The much-awaited film will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

It is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Aamir in 'Secret Superstar' (2017).

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:20 PM IST