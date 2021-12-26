Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her brunch look with bag worth Rs 2.42 lakh; see photos

After recovering from COVID-19, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Saturday stepped out with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh to attend the annual Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence.

Bebo was spotted for the first time in the city after testing negative for COVID-19.

Known for her fashion forwardness, Bebo always looks chic when spotted by papz.

Stepping out of the car, Saif was seen in a greyish blue polo t-shirt and jeans. But all the eyes were on Bebo. She was dressed in a gorgeous Heart U black printed tee from Balenciaga's collection and brown leather bellbottom pants.

Her outfit was the perfect combination of athleisure and chic street style. She completed her outfit with a pair of animal printed Christian Louboutin pumps to jazz things up.

The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.

She accessorised the outfit with a limited edition Jackie bag. This bag is from the Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration called the Hacker Project. The Limited Edition bag is priced at a massive 3.200 USD which roughly converts to INR 2.42 lakhs.

On Friday, Kareena had announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19. The 'Jab We Met' actress, who had tested positive on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram stories.

"I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:17 PM IST