Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan are a vision in white as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Setting the ramp on fire at Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Hyderabad, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the floor with hand-in-hand wearing dazzling haute couture.

Aaryan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the fashion show for which the two Bollywood actors turned showstoppers.

Invoking Kapoor's character of Geet from 'Jab We Met' and his character of Veer from 'Love Aaj Kal', Aaryan captioned one of the pictures, "Jab Veer Met Geet."