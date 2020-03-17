Kareena Kapoor Instagrams as hubby Saif Ali Khan is 'booked' amid social distancing

New Delhi: Documenting her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's love for reading, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a picture from the personal library of the star couple.

The 39-year-old actor shared two pictures - one of Saif reading a book and the other one of herself Instagramming.

In the picture, Saif could be seen wearing a comfy white kurta-pajama while Kareena is seen slaying a no make-up look wearing a plain black top and loose hair.