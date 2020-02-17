Kareena Kapoor gives a stunning closure to LFW 2020 in a bespoke emerald gown by Amit Aggarwal

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and ace couturier Amit Aggarwal on Sunday night gave a stunning closure to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

In the grand finale, which was about futuristic fashion, the Delhi-based designer presented his elaborate collection in sync with Lakme's theme of the season "#BetterIn3D" and Kareena was his perfect muse.

The venue for the closing show was the iconic Mukesh Mills, one of the favourite shooting locations for Bollywood filmmakers.

Kareena, who has been the cosmetic brand's face for years, said she always enjoys walking at the LFW and Amit's dramatic outfits added to her excitement.