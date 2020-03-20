Kareena Kapoor flaunting her washboard abs is perfect workout motivation amid self quarantine

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the most of her self-isolation period. From spending time with husband Saif Ali Khan to gorging on gajar ka halwa, Kareena has been keeping her fans updated through her Instagram handle. Bebo's latest picture, flaunting her well-toned curves is the perfect workout inspiration you during this quarantine period.

The novel coronavirus outbreak in India has forced people to go in self-isolation. While it can be tough to spend time during self-imposed quarantine, Kareena has been giving her fans glimpses of how she's doing it. On Friday, Bebo took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself where she can be seen flaunting her sexy washboard abs. The actress is seen clad in an all black Puma athleisure ensemble as she poses for a mirror selfie. The actress had a hilarious caption to the picture. She wrote,"Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?"