Kareena Kapoor flaunting her washboard abs is perfect workout motivation amid self quarantine

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the most of her self-isolation period. From spending time with husband Saif Ali Khan to gorging on gajar ka halwa, Kareena has been keeping her fans updated through her Instagram handle. Bebo's latest picture, flaunting her well-toned curves is the perfect workout inspiration you during this quarantine period.
The novel coronavirus outbreak in India has forced people to go in self-isolation. While it can be tough to spend time during self-imposed quarantine, Kareena has been giving her fans glimpses of how she's doing it. On Friday, Bebo took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself where she can be seen flaunting her sexy washboard abs. The actress is seen clad in an all black Puma athleisure ensemble as she poses for a mirror selfie. The actress had a hilarious caption to the picture. She wrote,"Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?"
In another story, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a screen grab of her video chat with BFFs Amruta and Malaika Arora. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "BFF Goals #InThisTogether"
On the workfront, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'. The actress essayed the role of a cop in the movie that also featured Radhika Madan. She will be next seen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks' 'Forest Grump'. The actress is re-uniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The shoot of the movie has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The movie will hit the theaters during Christmas 2020.
Moreover, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others.
