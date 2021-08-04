Kareena Kapoor finally reacts to sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan's post after being accused of ignoring her

Days after Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was accused of ignoring her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on Instagram, the former has finally reacted to a recent post.
Saba posted a picture of Taimur and wrote, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"
Kareena reposted the same and also tagged Saba in her Instagram stories with heart emojis.
Saba Ali Khan, who has voluntarily remained away from the spotlight, made headlines for her classy reply to a fan who questioned her rapport with Bebo.
When a user commented, "Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena never replies to your comments but you keep sharing her photos),” Saba replied, "@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi. :) Be True to yourself."
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time, as they welcomed their newborn son in February this year. The duo named their second son Jeh.
Saif also has two children -- actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan, 25, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20, from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.
On work front, Kareena launched her book "Pregnancy Bible". She also awaits the release of her upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)