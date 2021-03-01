Kareena Kapoor finally makes comeback on Instagram postpartum, says 'missed you all'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second child on February 21, is finally back on Instagram.
On Monday, the 'Bodyguard' actress took to the photo-sharing app to treat her fans with a sun-kissed selfie.
Bebo made her comeback on social media with a picture of herself, where she is seen wearing a straw hat and chunky black sunglasses. The photo also features Kareena's iconic pout.
Sharing it, she wrote, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."
Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "We are waiting to see your little star... lots of love to you two."
Another commented, "Congratulations on another boy! can’t wait to see pictures of the little baby."
Meanwhile, her 'Ki & Ka' co-star Arjun Kapoor, who was present at her Bandra residence for dinner on Sunday, commented, "Roast chicken glow."
While fans have been eagerly waiting for the 'Good Newwz' actress to share the first glimpse of the baby boy, the couple reportedly has a special plan.
According to a report, The 'Tashan' actors will introduce their second child through social media, considering the COVID-19 situation. The report states that Saif is quite particular about the safety of the new born and has decided to keep him indoors for now.
Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Sharing the news of the baby's arrival, Saif had issued an official statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."
Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.