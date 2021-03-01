Kareena Kapoor finally makes comeback on Instagram postpartum, says 'missed you all'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second child on February 21, is finally back on Instagram.

On Monday, the 'Bodyguard' actress took to the photo-sharing app to treat her fans with a sun-kissed selfie.

Bebo made her comeback on social media with a picture of herself, where she is seen wearing a straw hat and chunky black sunglasses. The photo also features Kareena's iconic pout.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."