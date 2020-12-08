Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'beautiful' mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday dug out a priceless monochromatic photograph of mother in law Sharmila Tagore and penned the sweetest birthday wish to mark the birthday of the veteran actor.

The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a glamorous picture of her 'beautiful mother-in-law'. In the snap, the 'Amar Prem' star looks glamorous in black attire as she strikes a candid pose while looking off the camera. The actor is seen sporting the classic 90's winged eyeliner and holds chunky shades, her puffed up hairstyle added up to the alluring look.

Alongside the breathtakingly beautiful photograph of her mother in law, Kapoor also penned an adorable note to mark Tagore's 76th birthday.

The 'Jab We Met' star noted, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law ."