Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'fortune of memories' with her gal pals at home

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday pulled off a 'fortune night' with her girl gang which constitutes her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends and Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.

Terming the night spent with her best friends as the "fortune nights," the superstar took to Instagram to share a delightful picture from their get-together.

The picture sees the beauties smiling as the four of them are seen seated on the sofa while Kareena's actor sister Karisma is seen standing behind them.

The table in front of them had two big cakes and cutlery sitting on it.

"It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries," the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption.