Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and other celebs extend birthday wishes to Manish Malhotra

As ace designer Manish Malhotra turned a year older on Sunday, a slew of celebrities from the film industry poured in their wishes for him on social media.

Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with the designer.

She added the caption, "Happy birthday my dearest Manish. Your energy and passion permeate in everything you touch. To begin with, ours seemed such an unlikely friendship because we belong to seemingly two different worlds and yet your art of gentle persuasion has only strengthened the respect I have for you. Have a super birthday and a great year. Bahut saara pyar."

Loading View on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and posted a monochrome picture of them together.

Further, she wrote, "To the best jaw in the business...yours of course...not mine...Love you manu forever. Happy Birthday, sweetheart."

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor also shared a stunning picture with the birthday boy along with the message, "Happy birthday manu!"

Advertisement

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is close friends with the talented designer, shared a collage of selfies of them together and wrote, "Happy happiest bday "fellow poser" Sending you so much love."

Malaika Arora shared her wishes by posting a group picture featuring her and Manish along with Kareena, Karisma and Amrita Arora.

She quipped, "Happy birthday to the supremely talented n HUMBLE @manishmalhotra05...I think today should be a national holiday."

Advertisement

Several other celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma and more extended birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra through their respective social media handles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:41 PM IST