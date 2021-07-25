Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and other B-Town celebs congratulate wrestler Priya Malik for winning gold at World Cadet Championship

Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship in Hungary.
Priya won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal after defeating wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Another champion making us all proud Flag of India. Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the Gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship."
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and lauded Priya on her achievement.
"Another proud moment, Congratulations Priya Malik. Girl Power," she wrote.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Priya on her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations Priya Malik. You make India proud."
Sara Ali Khan has also extended her congratulations to Priya. She posted a few emojis of the trophy and gold medal on her Instagram story. "Congrats," Sara posted.
Actors Sagrika Ghatge and Sanjay Kapoor among many others have congratulated Priya.
