Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and other B-Town celebs congratulate wrestler Priya Malik for winning gold at World Cadet Championship

Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship in Hungary.

Priya won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal after defeating wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Another champion making us all proud Flag of India. Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the Gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship."