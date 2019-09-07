Kareena and Sonam groove to the tunes of ‘Tareefan’ on the sets of Dance India Dance

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are best friends in real life and they have had the opportunity to play it in reel life as well with Veere Di Wedding. The movie’s songs were some of the grooviest and we just can’t stop moving our feet to their tunes. We’re all aware how adorable these two are off-screen and this is the first time that the two have come together to judge a dance reality show.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently promoting her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor and for the same, she headed to the sets of Dance India Dance. Dressed in a stunning red lehenga, Sonam grooved to the tunes of their famous song, ‘Tareefan’ from Veere Di Wedding and the video is just too cute for words. Take a look at it.