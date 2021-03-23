Karan Tacker to tie the knot with 'Bandish Bandits' actress Shreya Chaudhry in December?

TV actor Karan Tacker and his rumoured lady love Shreya Chaudhry have been headlining for their social media PDA ever since they made their first public appearance, earlier this week. The duo was spotted at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant, on Sunday, as they arrived hand in hand for a dinner bash with friends.

While it has just been two days since their first outing as a couple, latest reports claim that they're all set to take their relationship to the next level.

According to reports, Karan is all set to pop the question to the 'Bandish Bandits' actress and they're planning to get hitched this December. Tacker has already picked a diamond ring for Shreya Chaduhary, claims a report by Koimoi.

However, an official statement from the couple is still awaited.