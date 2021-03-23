Karan Tacker to tie the knot with 'Bandish Bandits' actress Shreya Chaudhry in December?

TV actor Karan Tacker and his rumoured lady love Shreya Chaudhry have been headlining for their social media PDA ever since they made their first public appearance, earlier this week. The duo was spotted at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant, on Sunday, as they arrived hand in hand for a dinner bash with friends.
While it has just been two days since their first outing as a couple, latest reports claim that they're all set to take their relationship to the next level.
According to reports, Karan is all set to pop the question to the 'Bandish Bandits' actress and they're planning to get hitched this December. Tacker has already picked a diamond ring for Shreya Chaduhary, claims a report by Koimoi.
However, an official statement from the couple is still awaited.
On Monday, when Shriya took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of herself, Karan took to the comments section and called her his 'Monday crush.'
While the comment was enough to set tongues wagging, it was Karan Tacker's reply to a user who called the actress her 'everyday crush' that left netizens in awe.
Responding to the user's comment, he quipped: "Get in line! Lol"
On the work front, Shreya Chaudhary made her debut with Amazon Prime Video series 'Bandish Bandits'. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Amit Mistry. It talks of conflict and confluence points that the worlds of Indian classical and western pop music share.
Meanwhile, Karan Tacker will be next seen in 'Special Ops'.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the past 19 years.
