Karan Singh Grover: I feel settled now

He has turned the highest paid per day artist. Sources reveal he charges nothing less than Rs 3 lakh! His next film to release is Aadat Dairies. Once again he turns Ekta Kapoor’s blue-eyed boy in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has also bagged two web eries.
What’s more, soon he and wife Bipasha will be seen working together in a film which is on the verge of being finalised. A good time to catch up with the hunky star who has definitely hit a purple patch...
You seem to have turned Ekta Kapoor’s blue-eyed boy...
I have been Eta Kapoor’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ even before. It feels great, you know. All of us, as people have a vision and unique understanding of things. Most people think only from a one-dimensional point of view. Women can think multi dimensional.
Ekta, unlike others, is very brilliant. She is gifted. She can think future, past and present as well, in a way that people might not be able to understand.
Do you give Ekta credit for presenting you in a new avatar?
Yes, absolutely. Nothing happens without Ekta Kapoor’s approval, whether it’s creative or anything else. The way I look, the way I dress, how grey my hair needs to be — all of that credit goes to her.
She looks into dialogues as well. Ekta definitely works very hard and it is her inputs that help her company grow and her shows to do well.
What was your better half Bipasha’s take when you turned grey?
She said, ‘Grey looks sexy!’ She finds it great and is happy about it. But at times when she finds the hair has turned too grey, she calls me up and says, ‘It’s too much, thoda kam karo’.
Fortunately or unfortunately, at the same time I get a call from Ekta Kapoor, telling me the same thing! Then I feel that all the ladies are thinking the same way, and we tone down the grey shade a bit.
What’s your take on actually turning grey?
It is an eventuality which we all should embrace. These are medals which we acquire over time so we should wear them on our sleeve with grace. We all work hard to get there.
I do have a little grey in my hair now. It’s a different thing, gives you an edge over the others around you who might not be grey.
Do you think women have a wiser vision than men?
All women are wiser than men in every way. Whether they have a great vision or not depends on the person. But women are superior; there is no argument about it.
If you find someone arguing then they are just living a lie. If some men have still not understood this fact, they need to be slapped on the face and made to see the truth.
How has your journey been so far?
The industry has been kind. I have got really great work. The two shows have great stories and even the characters are great. I hope more and more comes my way, it is up to the makers and up to me — how well I do, and how they look at it.
Word has it you will be working with Bipsaha Basu in a film?
Yes, surely, after the release of my film, Aadat Dairies. We (Bipasha and I) will do a film together. At the moment I am concentrating on the promotions of Aadat Dairies.
Being married to Bipasha since 2016, how would you sum up the experience?
I’m very lucky to have got her [Bipasha]. I feel complete with her. I guess most people don’t find true love. I feel I am home. She is the best part of my life.
She is someone who helps me confirm and decide various things rightly. My creative world is being properly used now, since the time she has entered my life. I feel settled now. And this is the best feeling.
