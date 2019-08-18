Karan Singh Grover: I feel settled now

He has turned the highest paid per day artist. Sources reveal he charges nothing less than Rs 3 lakh! His next film to release is Aadat Dairies. Once again he turns Ekta Kapoor’s blue-eyed boy in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has also bagged two web eries.

What’s more, soon he and wife Bipasha will be seen working together in a film which is on the verge of being finalised. A good time to catch up with the hunky star who has definitely hit a purple patch...

You seem to have turned Ekta Kapoor’s blue-eyed boy...

I have been Eta Kapoor’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ even before. It feels great, you know. All of us, as people have a vision and unique understanding of things. Most people think only from a one-dimensional point of view. Women can think multi dimensional.

Ekta, unlike others, is very brilliant. She is gifted. She can think future, past and present as well, in a way that people might not be able to understand.

Do you give Ekta credit for presenting you in a new avatar?

Yes, absolutely. Nothing happens without Ekta Kapoor’s approval, whether it’s creative or anything else. The way I look, the way I dress, how grey my hair needs to be — all of that credit goes to her.

She looks into dialogues as well. Ekta definitely works very hard and it is her inputs that help her company grow and her shows to do well.