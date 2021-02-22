Karan Singh Grover birthday special: A peek into the love-life of the 'Hate Story 3' actor

Karan Singh Grover was born on February 23, 1982 in New Delhi. He did his schooling from Saudi Arabia before pursuing Hotel Management from IHM Mumbai. Karan started in modelling career back in 2004 and went on to act in several daily soaps.

Karan started hi career with 'Kitni Mast Hai Ye Zindagi', a MTV youth show. He gained recognition through the Star One medical drama 'Dill Mill Gaye' after which he appeared in several realty shows and advertisements.

Karan has had a very interesting love. He started dating TV and film actress Shraddha Nigam and the couple soon tied the knot in 2008. However, the marriage ended just after 10 months.