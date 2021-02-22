Karan Singh Grover birthday special: A peek into the love-life of the 'Hate Story 3' actor

Karan Singh Grover was born on February 23, 1982 in New Delhi. He did his schooling from Saudi Arabia before pursuing Hotel Management from IHM Mumbai. Karan started in modelling career back in 2004 and went on to act in several daily soaps.
Karan started hi career with 'Kitni Mast Hai Ye Zindagi', a MTV youth show. He gained recognition through the Star One medical drama 'Dill Mill Gaye' after which he appeared in several realty shows and advertisements.
Karan has had a very interesting love. He started dating TV and film actress Shraddha Nigam and the couple soon tied the knot in 2008. However, the marriage ended just after 10 months.
After the divorce, Karan started dating 'Dill Mill Gaye' co-star Jennifer Winget. The couple got married on April 9, 2012. This marriage also ended after a few months and the couple separated in 2014.
Karan married the Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu on April 30, 2016. Both stars came close while shooting the horror flick 'Alone'. The film performed moderately at the box-office but the couple has been going strong ever since they got together.
Karan is a fitness icon and has been very vocal on social media about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He last appeared on the big screen in 'Hate Story 3' back in 2015.