Karan Johar's 'original choice' Rajkummar Rao to replace Kartik Aaryan in ‘Dostana 2’?

Days after Kartik Aaryan was sacked from “Dostana 2” by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions, it is now reported that the actor will be replaced by Rajkummar Rao.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the production house is planning to bring back Rao, who was their initial choice anyway, but couldn’t do the film due to his schedule. Not to mention, “Dostana 2” female lead Janhvi Kapoor has also worked with him in the horror comedy “Roohi” which was released last month.

The report further mentions that while Karan Johar is still figuring out who will be best suited for the role, director Collin D'Cunha is making changes in the script to fit accordingly.

Last week, Dharma Productions officially announced that actor Kartik Aaryan will no longer star in "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

In 2019, Rajkummar Rao had expressed how unfortunate it was for him to not be a part of the film.

Asked why he did not take up "Dostana 2", Rajkummar told IANS, "By the time we decided on our dates I was already signed for 'The White Tiger'. So, I really couldn't do two films together. 'Dostana 2' was also happening at the same time. So, it's unfortunate that I am not part of 'Dostana 2'. I really wanted to do it..."

"Dostana 2" is a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretended to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Later, both fell in love with the same woman.