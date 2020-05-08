Karan Johar's munchkins get headache due to his singing in 'Lockdown with Johars'

Karan Johar on Friday shared yet another video featuring his little munchkins Yash and Roohi, where the kids adorably tell the filmmaker that his 'singing gives them a headache.' The 47-year-old took to Instagram and shared the video in which the camera captures Roohi playing with the 'Caravan' when KJo interrupts and says, "Roohi beta, you don't have to resort. This caravan is a beautiful thing, but don't worry about, I will sing for you." And Karan starts singing, "Chaudahvi Ka Chand ho..." To which she innocently responds, "No, it pains my head!" Karan then laughingly asks, "What? My singing is giving you a headache?" To which Yash replies by nodding his head multiple times.

Teasing the kids, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director tries on another song and says, "Okay, I will try one more song, "Gumm hai kisi ke pyaar mein.." This time Yash responds laughingly and disapproves his daddy's singing, "My head's paining." Karan then stops singing and says, "Okay, sorry!" Taking to the captions, the 'My Name is Khan' director wrote, "No appreciation for my singing #lockdownwiththejohars."