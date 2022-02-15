Karan Johar's Dharma accidentally shares tweet calling 'Gehraiyaan' 'brain damaging'

The much-awaited Shakun Batra directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’ starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in lead roles open to mixed reviews upon its release on OTT.

While some called it bizarre and baseless, others found it relatable and living up to its promise of delivering a narrative that highlights complex relationships.

Karan Johar’s Dharma productions, which is one of the producers to bankroll ‘Gehraiyaan’ was actively posting positive reviews of the film on its Instagram stories.

However, it accidentally shared a self-deprecating tweet, which was later deleted.

The tweet read, “The only gehraiyaan after watching #Gehraiyaan are the ones in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me.”

In an earlier interview with PTI, Batra had said that the story of 'Gehraiyaan' began with a desire to write something on infidelity because the idea of love has long been oversimplified in Hindi cinema.

The story revolves around Padukone's Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia's (Pandey) fiancé Zain, played by Chaturvedi.

"I just wanted to zoom out and start seeing more complexity in the idea of love. I wanted to go to a place that did not seem so black and white. I wanted to explore the greys," he said.

Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, the film released on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:50 AM IST