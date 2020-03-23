Karan Johar's daughter Roohi is all of us during self-quarantine period amid coronavirus outbreak; watch video

Filmmaker Karan Johar is trying to engage his adorable twins Yash and Roohi in doing something creative. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer shared a video of his kids colouring during the coronavirus lockdown. And Karan's daughter Roohi's mood is literally all of us on self-quarantine right now!
Karan Johar, on Monday, shared a video of Roohi and Yash exploring their inner 'modern artists'. They can be seen colouring as Karan intervenes and tries to take a video of them. In the video, he can be heard asking his 3-year-old daughter if she enjoys painting. To which the cutie blurts out a clear no.
Well, during this lock down it can be really difficult to enjoy any fun activity and we can completely relate to Karan's baby girl.
Karan captioned the video:"Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!"
Check out the video here:
Bollywood celebrities and netizens took to the comments section to react to the cute video.
'Guilty' debutante Akansha Rajan Kapoor wrote, "Hahahahahaahah perplexed roohi is everything."
A user commented, "The way she said NO every parents nightmare.
On Sunday, Karan Johar had also taken part in Janta Curfew and shared a video of himself along with his family clapping after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus."
On the workfront, the release of 'Sooryavanshi' has been put to a hold amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Rohit Shetty 's cop drama is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The action-packed film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Furthermore, the filmmaker is also working on his much-talked about multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.
