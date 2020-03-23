Karan Johar's daughter Roohi is all of us during self-quarantine period amid coronavirus outbreak; watch video

Filmmaker Karan Johar is trying to engage his adorable twins Yash and Roohi in doing something creative. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer shared a video of his kids colouring during the coronavirus lockdown. And Karan's daughter Roohi's mood is literally all of us on self-quarantine right now!

Karan Johar, on Monday, shared a video of Roohi and Yash exploring their inner 'modern artists'. They can be seen colouring as Karan intervenes and tries to take a video of them. In the video, he can be heard asking his 3-year-old daughter if she enjoys painting. To which the cutie blurts out a clear no.

Well, during this lock down it can be really difficult to enjoy any fun activity and we can completely relate to Karan's baby girl.

Karan captioned the video:"Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!"

