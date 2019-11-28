Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar's 'Ghost Stories' to haunt you on New Year's Eve

Mumbai: Filmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap want everyone to start their new year with a scream as their "Ghost Stories" will go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

The filmmakers also teased storyline of their much-anticipated project, which is being dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama, while announcing the release date via a video.

The video starts with Kashyap saying "last year we did 'Lust Stories' and we had so much fun".

To which, Karan added: "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us."