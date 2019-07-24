Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he is producing the Hindi remake of "Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film "Dear Comrade".

Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26.

"Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade. What a powerful and intense love story. Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message.

"Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial. Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to announce that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade. Super excited about this," he posted on Instagram alongside a picture with the star of the film.