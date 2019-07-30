Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM 2019), which is all set to start from August 8 to 17.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place in the presence of thousands of Indian-Australians and people from the subcontinent diaspora on August 11, read a statement.

Honoured to hoist the Indian flag in Melbourne, Karan said: "I'm looking forward to be celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world's most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne.