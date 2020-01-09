Karan Johar to adapt Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N Kao: Gentleman Spymaster

After ending the year 2019 with the successful film Good Newwz, Karan Johar has announced yet another production venture under the banner of Dharma Productions. Karan Johar will be adapting Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen.

Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”