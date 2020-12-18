Karan Johar submits papers, pen drive related to alleged drug party video

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is in the midst of a fresh controversy over an old video of a party hosted at his home in 2019, has responded to the notice issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had said on Thursday that it would check the authenticity of the video. “The filmmaker has submitted a few documents and a pen drive pertaining to the video,” confirmed a senior officer privy to the development. The officer said that they needed clarity over the video and are in the process of verifying the contents for further investigation.

Several Bollywood personalities had attended the party. In September this year, former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB against film stars who were at the party, alleging that they could be seen in a drugged state in a video that had gone viral.

The agency has decided to look into these allegations, which have been a talking point on social media ever since the video was shared. The recent questioning of several Bollywood personalities by the NCB had further reinforced the speculation in the social media over alleged drug consumption in the film industry. Johar, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations in the past.

The NCB had stated on Thursday, “The notice has been given with reference to the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Sirsa in this regard and was marked to Mumbai zonal unit (MZU). To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent.”

NCB sources said that they would seek the help of experts to authenticate the video. The agency has not sought Johar’s presence in this regard and stated that the probe is at a preliminary stage.

In attendance at the party were Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, and Shakun Batra, among others. Responding to the allegations, Johar had earlier said these were "baseless" and "ridiculous". It was an "easy night out", the filmmaker had said, adding that his mother too had been appalled after reading about it.