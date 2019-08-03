Karan Johar shocks everyone with latest photo of his twins Yash-Roohi, Bollywood can't stop gushing over the cuties

Karan Johar after a long time finally shared pictures of his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The filmmaker is known to shower love over the children and despite hectic schedules always spends time with them. Their latest picture, however, has the film fraternity going crazy. From Kajol to Shweta Bachchan everyone left a comment on the director's post shocked how big the kids have gotten.

Karan posted a picture of Yash and Roohi after almost 5 months and in the picture the two look all grown smiling for the camera. He captioned the image as, "I love you universe for this blessing !!! #roohiandyash". Roohi looked cute wearing a white polka dot dress while brother Yash can be seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and cream shorts.

The photo was flooded with comments as the kids look adorable and just the fitting image of their father. Some actors who left comments were, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan,Ekta Kapoor, Farhan Khan, Sonali Bendra, Dia Mirza, Shashank Khaitan and many more. Take a look: