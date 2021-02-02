Karan Johar shelves his expensive and ambitious multi-starrer project 'Takht'

A year after announcing his most-expensive and ambitious multi-starrer project "Takht", filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has decided to shelve it for various reasons.

"Takht" is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are playing Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.

The cast also featured Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also feature in the cast.

“Takht” was supposed to mark Johar's return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Karan had earlier shared a small teaser video, which showed a golden throne and a voice over is heard saying: "Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka raasta apno ke taboot se hokar jaata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata toh shayad Hindustan ka itihaas kuch aur hota."

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said that there weren't any studios willing to back the film, and given the current political scenario, things can get ugly.

The source added that KJo couldn't risk a big budget project and hence decided to shelve it for now. However, he might reconsider it in a couple of years.

For those unversed, "Takht" in the line of fire last year, after a controversial tweet by the film's writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus.

The hashtag #BoycottTakht began trending on Twitter with netizens slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets.

According to reports, Hussain's locked Twitter account had tweets with phrases like "Hindu terrorists".

This isn't the first time Hussain had been condemned for his tweets. Earlier, a series of his tweets had surfaced in which he wrote: "I want to kill a person. Really."

Hussain, in another tweet, was also seen instigating violence and asking people to pick a fight, burn houses and even kill a man if there is a chance. He had reportedly also badmouthed Brahmins by calling them the root of all evils in the country.

Not to mention, Karan Johar faced severe backlash after he shared a party video featuring A-list Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Malaika Arora among others.

The lot was accused of being in a drugged state at the filmmaker's residence. The video is currently under investigation launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau.