Karan Johar shares 'first month report card' of Yash Johar Foundation, says they provided ration kits, medication amid COVID-19 pandemic

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared the first month "report card" of his Yash Johar Foundation and gave details about the work they have done to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Named after his late father, the foundation was launched last month to provide relief and support to the members of the industry "who have faced the harsher side of this pandemic." Johar took to Instagram and wrote that the YJF team has been working around the clock.

"Our first step was to address the immediate needs of the entertainment industry in Mumbai been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

"YJF stepped in to provide relief and support by providing ration kits to those in need and arranging for medication and ambulance services for COVID-19 cases," the 49-year-old filmmaker wrote.