Karan Johar ropes in Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt for action-packed patriotic film

After having a blast in 2019 with 'Kabir Singh' - the remake of Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for another remake, 'Jersey'. Reportedly, the actor has signed one more film and will be reuniting with Alia Bhatt after 'Udta Punjab'. The movie which is rumoured to be based on a patriotic theme, will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by a debutant director.

According to reports, Karan Johar has roped in Shahid Kapoor for a patriotic film. Shahid will be reuniting with his 'Shaandaar' and 'Udta Punjab' co-star Alia Bhatt. The film is set to go on the floors by the second half of 2020, after Shahid completes the shoot of his sports drama 'Jersey'. This is the first time the actor will be seen in a patriotic drama. The action-packed film also requires Shahid Kapoor to bulk up.

Meanwhile, 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.