Karan Johar requests Akshay Kumar to replace Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2': Report

After sacking Kartik Aaryan from 'Dostana 2', filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly approached Akshay Kumar for the role.
According to a report by HT City, Karan has requested Akshay to join the cast of his upcoming film and 'help him out.'
The outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying, "Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast."
This comes days after Johar confirmed that Kartik will no longer star in the sequel of the 2008 film, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.
The official statement by the production house read: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."
Kartik had been shooting for 20 days but, as per reports, differences seem to have emerged between the makers and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar's banner Dharma Productions have also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future.
Meanwhile, Akshay already has an interesting line up of films.
Kumar is awaiting the release of his much-awaited cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. It has been pushed yet again and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.
He also has Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', Farhad Samji-directed 'Bachchan Pandey', Ranjit Tiwari's 'Bell Bottom' and Yash Raj Films project 'Prithviraj' in the pipeline.
