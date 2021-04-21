Karan Johar requests Akshay Kumar to replace Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2': Report

After sacking Kartik Aaryan from 'Dostana 2', filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly approached Akshay Kumar for the role.

According to a report by HT City, Karan has requested Akshay to join the cast of his upcoming film and 'help him out.'

The outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying, "Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast."

This comes days after Johar confirmed that Kartik will no longer star in the sequel of the 2008 film, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.