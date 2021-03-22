Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor for her first film as an actress under Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who announced his latest venture -- a talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) in December 2020, has now added debutante Shanaya Kapoor in its squad.
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep, made her debut at le Bal in Paris and also turned assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" backed by KJo.
Karan took to Twitter and wrote, “Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July.”
Shanaya also shared a montage of her photoshoot and stated, “Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!”
Meanwhile the star kid’s parents took to Instagram and shared the same caption which read, “With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My daughter is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM.”
In 2019, had said that if the "most amazing director" Karan Johar will ever direct her, then she will get emotional and "just die".
Asked if she would want Karan to launch her as an actress, Shanaya told IANS with excitement: "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."
"As soon as my school was done, my dad and mom were like go to LA or New York and do a course," she recalled.
But she was focussed on getting into the film industry.
"The best education you get is by being on a film set. Karan has always been there," she added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)