Karan Johar, his family members test negative for COVID-19; filmmaker says 'my home is not a hotspot'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday informed that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan announced that his family members have also tested negative.

He also addressed reports calling his home a 'hotspot' for COVID-19. He also clarified that an eight people 'intimate gathering' isn't a 'party'.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan wrote.

"To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar," he added.

The filmmaker's statement comes a couple of days after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who attended a gathering at his home, tested positive.

Earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Kareena violated COVID-19 norms and attended several parties.

Reportedly, Kareena's spokesperson has said that she contracted the virus at an ‘intimate dinner’ with a few friends and not at a big party. The representative also said that calling her ‘irresponsible’ would be unfair.

The spokesperson told India Today that Kareena has been 'responsible' and she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots.

The spokesperson added that one person in the group, who attended the intimate dinner, seemed unwell and was coughing.

Meanwhile, Kareena's house has been sealed by BMC officials and the civic body has asked people who have come in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to take the RT PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:05 PM IST